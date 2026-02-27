Own a Skoda Kylaq? These are genuine accessories you can buy

Skoda offers a wide range of genuine accessories with the Kylaq, which can be purchased at a premium over the price of the SUV. Adding these accessories enhances the distinct look and convenience quotient of the Kylaq.

Mainak Das
Updated27 Feb 2026, 09:13 AM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Volvo XC90
₹ 96.97 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.1 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Skoda offers a wide range of genuine accessories with the Kylaq, which can be purchased at a premium over the price of the SUV. Adding these accessories enhances the distinct look and convenience quotient of the Kylaq.
Personalised Offers on
Skoda Kylaq
Skoda offers a wide range of genuine accessories with the Kylaq, which can be purchased at a premium over the price of the SUV. Adding these accessories enhances the distinct look and convenience quotient of the Kylaq.

Skoda Kylaq, the most affordable model of the Czech car manufacturer in India, was launched in the country in November 2024. Since then, the Skoda Kylaq has become a key revenue churner for the brand. Despite the Skoda Kushaq being the most popular model, the Kylaq has been driving volume for the automaker in a significant amount. With this model, Skoda tried to tap into the highly popular and high-demand sub-compact SUV segment, which has become the most lucrative space for the mass-market automakers in the country. The Kylaq has become a key model in the brand's India 2.0 strategy in a short span after its launch.

The automaker has recently introduced two new variants of the Kylaq, and now, the OEM is offering benefits of up to 50,000 on the SUV. While the MY25 versions are raking in benefits of up to 50,000, the MY26 versions are available with discounts of around 30,000 to boost the sales of Kylaq.

The Skoda Kylaq is available in trim options: Classic, Classic+, Signature, Signature+, Prestige, and Prestige+. The SUV is priced between 7.59 lakh and 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda offers a wide range of genuine accessories with the Kylaq, which can be purchased at a premium over the price of the SUV. Adding these accessories enhances the distinct look of the Kylaq.

If you are planning to buy or already own a Skoda Kylaq, and exploring the accessories for it, here is a list of genuine accessories on offer for the sub-four-metre SUV.

Skoda Kylaq: Genuine accessories on offer

Skoda Kylaq: Genuine accessory list
ExteriorInteriorElectricalOthers
Weather resistant car coverUV protect rear windscreen sunblindTouchscreen infotainment systemChild seat
Wind deflector door visorRear window sunblind setDrive video recorderAir purifier
Black alloy wheelFront window sunblind setIlluminating puddle lampCar care kit
Sludge protector mud flap set3D all-weather matUnderbody light
Front door scuff platesTextile foot matFront parking sensors
Front bumper garnishSpill-proof 7D mat
Fender garnish with logoUniversal organiser
Chrome body side moldingLuggage net
Door edge protectorSeat cover
Chrome front grille garnish

Skoda India offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Skoda Kylaq SUV. These accessories can be purchased and fitted at the dealerships. These genuine accessories that the automaker offers for the Kylaq sub-compact SUV can be divided into multiple segments, which include exterior, interior, electrical and others. While some of the accessories are meant for enhancing the cosmetic value of the SUV, some are meant to add more convenience and functionality for the occupants.

About the Author

Mainak Das's profile image
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsOwn a Skoda Kylaq? These are genuine accessories you can buy
More