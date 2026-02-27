Own a Skoda Kylaq? These are genuine accessories you can buy

Skoda Kylaq, the most affordable model of the Czech car manufacturer in India, was launched in the country in November 2024. Since then, the Skoda Kylaq has become a key revenue churner for the brand. Despite the Skoda Kushaq being the most popular model, the Kylaq has been driving volume for the automaker in a significant amount. With this model, Skoda tried to tap into the highly popular and high-demand sub-compact SUV segment, which has become the most lucrative space for the mass-market automakers in the country. The Kylaq has become a key model in the brand's India 2.0 strategy in a short span after its launch.

The automaker has recently introduced two new variants of the Kylaq, and now, the OEM is offering benefits of up to ₹50,000 on the SUV. While the MY25 versions are raking in benefits of up to ₹50,000, the MY26 versions are available with discounts of around ₹30,000 to boost the sales of Kylaq.

The Skoda Kylaq is available in trim options: Classic, Classic+, Signature, Signature+, Prestige, and Prestige+. The SUV is priced between ₹7.59 lakh and ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda offers a wide range of genuine accessories with the Kylaq, which can be purchased at a premium over the price of the SUV. Adding these accessories enhances the distinct look of the Kylaq.

If you are planning to buy or already own a Skoda Kylaq, and exploring the accessories for it, here is a list of genuine accessories on offer for the sub-four-metre SUV.

Skoda Kylaq: Genuine accessories on offer

Skoda Kylaq: Genuine accessory list Exterior Interior Electrical Others Weather resistant car cover UV protect rear windscreen sunblind Touchscreen infotainment system Child seat Wind deflector door visor Rear window sunblind set Drive video recorder Air purifier Black alloy wheel Front window sunblind set Illuminating puddle lamp Car care kit Sludge protector mud flap set 3D all-weather mat Underbody light Front door scuff plates Textile foot mat Front parking sensors Front bumper garnish Spill-proof 7D mat Fender garnish with logo Universal organiser Chrome body side molding Luggage net Door edge protector Seat cover Chrome front grille garnish