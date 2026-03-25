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Own a Tata Tigor? Key genuine accessories you can buy for this sub-compact sedan

If you are planning to buy genuine accessories for Tata Tigor, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key ones to buy.

Mainak Das
Updated25 Mar 2026, 08:58 AM IST
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Tata Motors offers a wide range of accessories for the Tata Tigor, which are capable of ramping up its aesthetic appeal, occupant comfort and convenience, as well as functionality further.
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Tata Motors offers a wide range of accessories for the Tata Tigor, which are capable of ramping up its aesthetic appeal, occupant comfort and convenience, as well as functionality further.
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Tata Tigor is a popular car among Indian consumers, especially urban buyers who seek a practical and efficient car for regular commuting, which is equally capable of handling the highways. The Tata Tigor competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze, among others. Despite immense pressure from SUVs and crossovers, the Tata Tigor continues to be an appealing model for many consumers in the country, both in the private and fleet segments.

Tata Motors offers a wide range of accessories for the Tata Tigor, which are capable of ramping up its aesthetic appeal, occupant comfort and convenience, as well as functionality further. If you are planning to buy genuine accessories for the Tata Tigor, here is a quick and comprehensive list of the kits for the sub-compact sedan.

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Tata Tigor: Key genuine accessories you can buy

Tata Tigor: Key genuine accessories & price
ExteriorPriceInteriorPriceSafetyPrice
Door edge guard 276 - 460Puddle lamp 1,198 - 3,999Tracking device 6,599
Door handle garnish 1,382Arm rest 5,530Reverse LED camera 5,999
Spoiler 5,346Seat cover 5,821 - 7,558Front parking sensor 3,699
Bumper corner protector 1,566Ventilated seat + Massager 6,452TPMS 8,099
Body side moulding 2,488Dash mats 1,105Digital video recorder 27,999
Taillamp garnish 921Scuff plates 1,428 - 2,765Dash cam (Front + rear) 14,399
Door visor 2,580Floor mats 1,382 - 2,106LED fog lamp + Position light 8,299
15-inch alloy wheel 9,218Ambient mood lighting 5,530
Mud flap 644Auto dimming IRVM 8,299

Tata Motors offers a wide range of accessories for the Tata Tigor. Some of these accessories are designed to enhance the style quotient of the sedan, while some are meant to enhance the comfort and convenience of the occupants inside the cabin. Some accessories are designed to enhance the safety quotient of the car. The majority of these genuine accessories are meant to increase the functionality of the Tigor. These accessories can be purchased directly from Tata Motors' website or the authorised dealerships.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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