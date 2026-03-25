Own a Tata Tigor? Key genuine accessories you can buy for this sub-compact sedan

Tata Tigor is a popular car among Indian consumers, especially urban buyers who seek a practical and efficient car for regular commuting, which is equally capable of handling the highways. The Tata Tigor competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze, among others. Despite immense pressure from SUVs and crossovers, the Tata Tigor continues to be an appealing model for many consumers in the country, both in the private and fleet segments.

Tata Motors offers a wide range of accessories for the Tata Tigor, which are capable of ramping up its aesthetic appeal, occupant comfort and convenience, as well as functionality further. If you are planning to buy genuine accessories for the Tata Tigor, here is a quick and comprehensive list of the kits for the sub-compact sedan.

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Tata Tigor: Key genuine accessories you can buy

Tata Tigor: Key genuine accessories & price Exterior Price Interior Price Safety Price Door edge guard ₹ 276 - ₹ 460 Puddle lamp ₹ 1,198 - ₹ 3,999 Tracking device ₹ 6,599 Door handle garnish ₹ 1,382 Arm rest ₹ 5,530 Reverse LED camera ₹ 5,999 Spoiler ₹ 5,346 Seat cover ₹ 5,821 - ₹ 7,558 Front parking sensor ₹ 3,699 Bumper corner protector ₹ 1,566 Ventilated seat + Massager ₹ 6,452 TPMS ₹ 8,099 Body side moulding ₹ 2,488 Dash mats ₹ 1,105 Digital video recorder ₹ 27,999 Taillamp garnish ₹ 921 Scuff plates ₹ 1,428 - ₹ 2,765 Dash cam (Front + rear) ₹ 14,399 Door visor ₹ 2,580 Floor mats ₹ 1,382 - ₹ 2,106 LED fog lamp + Position light ₹ 8,299 15-inch alloy wheel ₹ 9,218 Ambient mood lighting ₹ 5,530 Mud flap ₹ 644 Auto dimming IRVM ₹ 8,299

Tata Motors offers a wide range of accessories for the Tata Tigor. Some of these accessories are designed to enhance the style quotient of the sedan, while some are meant to enhance the comfort and convenience of the occupants inside the cabin. Some accessories are designed to enhance the safety quotient of the car. The majority of these genuine accessories are meant to increase the functionality of the Tigor. These accessories can be purchased directly from Tata Motors' website or the authorised dealerships.