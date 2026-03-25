Own a Tata Tigor? Key genuine accessories you can buy for this sub-compact sedan

Tata Tigor is a popular car among Indian consumers, especially urban buyers who seek a practical and efficient car for regular commuting, which is equally capable of handling the highways. The Tata Tigor competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze, among others. Despite immense pressure from SUVs and crossovers, the Tata Tigor continues to be an appealing model for many consumers in the country, both in the private and fleet segments.
₹ 5.49 - 8.74 Lakhs
₹ 6 - 8.54 Lakhs
₹ 6.26 - 9.32 Lakhs
₹ 7.48 - 10 Lakhs
₹ 5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Motors offers a wide range of accessories for the Tata Tigor, which are capable of ramping up its aesthetic appeal, occupant comfort and convenience, as well as functionality further. If you are planning to buy genuine accessories for the Tata Tigor, here is a quick and comprehensive list of the kits for the sub-compact sedan.
|Tata Tigor: Key genuine accessories & price
|Exterior
|Price
|Interior
|Price
|Safety
|Price
|Door edge guard
|₹276 - ₹460
|Puddle lamp
|₹1,198 - ₹3,999
|Tracking device
|₹6,599
|Door handle garnish
|₹1,382
|Arm rest
|₹5,530
|Reverse LED camera
|₹5,999
|Spoiler
|₹5,346
|Seat cover
|₹5,821 - ₹7,558
|Front parking sensor
|₹3,699
|Bumper corner protector
|₹1,566
|Ventilated seat + Massager
|₹6,452
|TPMS
|₹8,099
|Body side moulding
|₹2,488
|Dash mats
|₹1,105
|Digital video recorder
|₹27,999
|Taillamp garnish
|₹921
|Scuff plates
|₹1,428 - ₹2,765
|Dash cam (Front + rear)
|₹14,399
|Door visor
|₹2,580
|Floor mats
|₹1,382 - ₹2,106
|LED fog lamp + Position light
|₹8,299
|15-inch alloy wheel
|₹9,218
|Ambient mood lighting
|₹5,530
|Mud flap
|₹644
|Auto dimming IRVM
|₹8,299
Tata Motors offers a wide range of accessories for the Tata Tigor. Some of these accessories are designed to enhance the style quotient of the sedan, while some are meant to enhance the comfort and convenience of the occupants inside the cabin. Some accessories are designed to enhance the safety quotient of the car. The majority of these genuine accessories are meant to increase the functionality of the Tigor. These accessories can be purchased directly from Tata Motors' website or the authorised dealerships.