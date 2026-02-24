Own a Toyota Hilux pickup truck? Here are the accessories you can buy for it

Toyota Hilux may not be among the mainstream revenue churners in the Indian passenger vehicle market, but with this, the Japanese auto OEM has entered a segment that has a lot of potential for growth in the country. Despite the initial hiccups, the pickup trucks, especially the lifestyle pickup trucks, have been witnessing growing attention from consumers. However, the consumer attention is yet to reflect on the sales charts.

The Toyota Hilux is one of the most popular and most appealing lifestyle pickup trucks globally, which is now available in the Indian market as well. It is available in India in three different trim options: Standard, High, and Black Edition. The pricing for the Hilux ranges between ₹28.02 lakh and ₹35.85 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The carmaker offers a wide range of genuine accessories that are meant to enhance the design appeal and functionality of the Toyota Hilux.

If you own a Toyota Hilux or are planning to buy the pickup truck, here is a quick look at the genuine accessory list on offer for it.

Toyota Hilux: Genuine accessories to explore

Toyota Hilux: Genuine accessory list Exterior Interior Fender mirror Floor mat Hood emblem Sporty panel set Matte Black bar Arm rest Silver over fender Kevlar shift lever plate Silver front under run Kevlar shift knob Side visor Scuff plate Silver side moulding Fabric floor mat Matte Black LED headlamp cover Wireless charger set Matte Black taillight cover Matte Black tailgate garnish Wheel house liner set Door handle cover Chrome radiator grille Hibosscal fuel lid garnish Car cover

The Toyota genuine accessories for the Hilux pickup truck can be divided into two segments: exterior and interior. The exterior accessories for the pickup truck include a fender mirror, hood emblem, grab bar at the cargo deck, an overfender, a front under run, side visor, side moulding, LED headlamp cover, taillight cover, tailgate garnish, wheel house liner set, door handle cover, chrome garnishing for radiator grille, fuel lid garnish, etc.