Own a Toyota Hilux pickup truck? Here are the accessories you can buy for it

Toyota Hilux is one of the most appealing and popular lifestyle pickup trucks globally, which is available in the Indian market as well, and the carmaker offers a wide range of accessories that are meant to enhance the design appeal and functionality of the Hilux.

Mainak Das
Updated24 Feb 2026, 07:50 AM IST
Toyota Hilux may not be among the mainstream revenue churners in the Indian passenger vehicle market, but with this, the Japanese auto OEM has entered a segment that has a lot of potential for growth in the country. Despite the initial hiccups, the pickup trucks, especially the lifestyle pickup trucks, have been witnessing growing attention from consumers. However, the consumer attention is yet to reflect on the sales charts.

The Toyota Hilux is one of the most popular and most appealing lifestyle pickup trucks globally, which is now available in the Indian market as well. It is available in India in three different trim options: Standard, High, and Black Edition. The pricing for the Hilux ranges between 28.02 lakh and 35.85 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The carmaker offers a wide range of genuine accessories that are meant to enhance the design appeal and functionality of the Toyota Hilux.

If you own a Toyota Hilux or are planning to buy the pickup truck, here is a quick look at the genuine accessory list on offer for it.

Toyota Hilux: Genuine accessories to explore

Toyota Hilux: Genuine accessory list
ExteriorInterior
Fender mirrorFloor mat
Hood emblemSporty panel set
Matte Black barArm rest
Silver over fenderKevlar shift lever plate
Silver front under runKevlar shift knob
Side visorScuff plate
Silver side mouldingFabric floor mat
Matte Black LED headlamp coverWireless charger set
Matte Black taillight cover
Matte Black tailgate garnish
Wheel house liner set
Door handle cover
Chrome radiator grille
Hibosscal fuel lid garnish
Car cover

The Toyota genuine accessories for the Hilux pickup truck can be divided into two segments: exterior and interior. The exterior accessories for the pickup truck include a fender mirror, hood emblem, grab bar at the cargo deck, an overfender, a front under run, side visor, side moulding, LED headlamp cover, taillight cover, tailgate garnish, wheel house liner set, door handle cover, chrome garnishing for radiator grille, fuel lid garnish, etc.

On the other hand, the interior accessories for the Toyota Hilux include a floor mat, fabric floor mat, sporty panel set, kevlar shift lever plate, kevlar shift knob, scuff plate, wireless charger set, etc.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

