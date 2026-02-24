Own a Toyota Innova Crysta? Here are genuine accessories you can buy

Toyota Innova Crysta, the successor of the Toyota Innova, has been one of the most popular MPVs in India. Despite being on the higher end of the price spectrum in the mass market MPVs, the Innova Crysta has been high in demand owing to the spaciousness, comfort, and practicality it offers to consumers who seek a family car with a three-row seating layout at a price under ₹30 lakh. The Toyota Innova Crysta not only offers a spacious and comfortable proposition, but also enhances its value for money with the powerful powertrain options.

The Toyota Innova Crysta is highly popular in the fleet segment of the Indian market, but also has high appeal to private buyers. If you own a Toyota Innova Crysta or are planning to buy one soon, and are exploring the accessories to make the MPV distinctive, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of genuine Toyota accessories for the Innova Crysta.

Toyota Innova Crysta: Genuine accessories on offer

Toyota Innova Crysta: Genuine accessory list Accessories Price Side visor with chrome insert ₹ 7,092 Universal tablet holder ₹ 8,942 Black combo hook dock ₹ 4,563 Door edge protector ₹ 1,107 Luggage tray ₹ 2,539 Gear shift knob ₹ 572 - ₹ 2,538 Gear shift knob top cover ₹ 360 Front fender mirror ₹ 14,559 Matte Black rear lamp chrome cover ₹ 6,348 Gloss Dark Grey rear lamp chrome cover ₹ 6,348 Fabric standard floor mats (AT) ₹ 2,739 Fabric standard floor mats (MT) ₹ 3,273 Fabric premium floor mats (AT) ₹ 5,057 - ₹ 7,113 Fabric premium floor mats (MT) ₹ 5,814 - ₹ 7,113 Rubber floor mats (AT) ₹ 2,400 Rubber floor mats (MT) ₹ 3,350 Fabric trunk mat ₹ 760 - ₹ 2,144 Rubber trunk mat ₹ 1,306 Multicolour leg room lamp ₹ 8,465 Bumper corner protector ₹ 3,557 3D car cover ₹ 5,791 Silver car cover ₹ 3,557 Chrome rear license frame ₹ 4,899 Fog lamp with fitting kit ₹ 12,222 Fog lamp garnish ₹ 2,538 Mud guard ₹ 3,741 Aluminium rear bike protector ₹ 9,851 Black rear bike protector ₹ 12,606 Rear bumper step guard ₹ 5,800 Rear camera ₹ 6,239 Rear door chrome lid garnish ₹ 4,277 Roof ornament ₹ 12,646 Side P mould ₹ 18,673 Side step ₹ 18,319 Sun shade ₹ 4,030 Tail lamp chrome garnish ₹ 9,752 ORVM garnish ₹ 4,752