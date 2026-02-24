Own a Toyota Innova Crysta? Here are genuine accessories you can buy

Toyota Innova Crysta, the successor of the Toyota Innova, has been one of the most popular MPVs in India. Despite being on the higher end of the price spectrum in the mass market MPVs, the Innova Crysta has been high in demand owing to the spaciousness, comfort, and practicality it offers to consumers who seek a family car with a three-row seating layout at a price under ₹30 lakh. The Toyota Innova Crysta not only offers a spacious and comfortable proposition, but also enhances its value for money with the powerful powertrain options.
The Toyota Innova Crysta is highly popular in the fleet segment of the Indian market, but also has high appeal to private buyers. If you own a Toyota Innova Crysta or are planning to buy one soon, and are exploring the accessories to make the MPV distinctive, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of genuine Toyota accessories for the Innova Crysta.
|Toyota Innova Crysta: Genuine accessory list
|Accessories
|Price
|Side visor with chrome insert
|₹7,092
|Universal tablet holder
|₹8,942
|Black combo hook dock
|₹4,563
|Door edge protector
|₹1,107
|Luggage tray
|₹2,539
|Gear shift knob
|₹572 - ₹2,538
|Gear shift knob top cover
|₹360
|Front fender mirror
|₹14,559
|Matte Black rear lamp chrome cover
|₹6,348
|Gloss Dark Grey rear lamp chrome cover
|₹6,348
|Fabric standard floor mats (AT)
|₹2,739
|Fabric standard floor mats (MT)
|₹3,273
|Fabric premium floor mats (AT)
|₹5,057 - ₹7,113
|Fabric premium floor mats (MT)
|₹5,814 - ₹7,113
|Rubber floor mats (AT)
|₹2,400
|Rubber floor mats (MT)
|₹3,350
|Fabric trunk mat
|₹760 - ₹2,144
|Rubber trunk mat
|₹1,306
|Multicolour leg room lamp
|₹8,465
|Bumper corner protector
|₹3,557
|3D car cover
|₹5,791
|Silver car cover
|₹3,557
|Chrome rear license frame
|₹4,899
|Fog lamp with fitting kit
|₹12,222
|Fog lamp garnish
|₹2,538
|Mud guard
|₹3,741
|Aluminium rear bike protector
|₹9,851
|Black rear bike protector
|₹12,606
|Rear bumper step guard
|₹5,800
|Rear camera
|₹6,239
|Rear door chrome lid garnish
|₹4,277
|Roof ornament
|₹12,646
|Side P mould
|₹18,673
|Side step
|₹18,319
|Sun shade
|₹4,030
|Tail lamp chrome garnish
|₹9,752
|ORVM garnish
|₹4,752
Toyota offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Toyota Innova Crysta. The accessories on offer from the Japanese auto OEM include both cosmetic ones and some are meant for convenience enhancement. The accessories are priced between ₹360 and 18,673. These can be purchased online from the auto giant's official website, as well as from the dealerships al