Own a Toyota Innova Crysta? Here are genuine accessories you can buy

Toyota Innova Crysta is one of the popular upmarket MPVs in the market that comes offering a spacious and comfortable interior, and power-packed performance.

Mainak Das
Published24 Feb 2026, 01:12 PM IST
AI Quick Read

Toyota Innova Crysta, the successor of the Toyota Innova, has been one of the most popular MPVs in India. Despite being on the higher end of the price spectrum in the mass market MPVs, the Innova Crysta has been high in demand owing to the spaciousness, comfort, and practicality it offers to consumers who seek a family car with a three-row seating layout at a price under 30 lakh. The Toyota Innova Crysta not only offers a spacious and comfortable proposition, but also enhances its value for money with the powerful powertrain options.

The Toyota Innova Crysta is highly popular in the fleet segment of the Indian market, but also has high appeal to private buyers. If you own a Toyota Innova Crysta or are planning to buy one soon, and are exploring the accessories to make the MPV distinctive, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of genuine Toyota accessories for the Innova Crysta.

Toyota Innova Crysta: Genuine accessories on offer

Toyota Innova Crysta: Genuine accessory list
AccessoriesPrice
Side visor with chrome insert 7,092
Universal tablet holder 8,942
Black combo hook dock 4,563
Door edge protector 1,107
Luggage tray 2,539
Gear shift knob 572 - 2,538
Gear shift knob top cover 360
Front fender mirror 14,559
Matte Black rear lamp chrome cover 6,348
Gloss Dark Grey rear lamp chrome cover 6,348
Fabric standard floor mats (AT) 2,739
Fabric standard floor mats (MT) 3,273
Fabric premium floor mats (AT) 5,057 - 7,113
Fabric premium floor mats (MT) 5,814 - 7,113
Rubber floor mats (AT) 2,400
Rubber floor mats (MT) 3,350
Fabric trunk mat 760 - 2,144
Rubber trunk mat 1,306
Multicolour leg room lamp 8,465
Bumper corner protector 3,557
3D car cover 5,791
Silver car cover 3,557
Chrome rear license frame 4,899
Fog lamp with fitting kit 12,222
Fog lamp garnish 2,538
Mud guard 3,741
Aluminium rear bike protector 9,851
Black rear bike protector 12,606
Rear bumper step guard 5,800
Rear camera 6,239
Rear door chrome lid garnish 4,277
Roof ornament 12,646
Side P mould 18,673
Side step 18,319
Sun shade 4,030
Tail lamp chrome garnish 9,752
ORVM garnish 4,752

Toyota offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Toyota Innova Crysta. The accessories on offer from the Japanese auto OEM include both cosmetic ones and some are meant for convenience enhancement. The accessories are priced between 360 and 18,673. These can be purchased online from the auto giant's official website, as well as from the dealerships al

