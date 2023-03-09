Pakistan economic crisis: Honda announces to closes its plant till March 31

Pakistan economic crisis: Honda announces to closes its plant till March 312 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:28 AM IST
Honda Atlas Cars --the assembler of Honda automobiles in the country blamed current economic situation for its decision and said that the plant will remain closed from March 9 to 31.
Honda Atlas Cars --the assembler of Honda automobiles in Pakistan has announced to close its plant in the country citing severe disruption. According to a Geo News report, the decision comes amid the ongoing financial crunch in Pakistan.
