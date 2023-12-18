Pakistan's car sales plummet even more in November; Less than 5,000 units sold in a month
Pakistan's auto industry continues to struggle as car sales decline due to factors such as high prices and the economic crisis.
The Pakistan auto industry continued to be in a tottering stage in November. As per the data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) cited by HT Auto, only 4,875 cars were sold in November 2023. In the same period last year, 15,432 cars were sold in Pakistan, the data mentioned.