The Pakistan auto industry continued to be in a tottering stage in November. As per the data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) cited by HT Auto, only 4,875 cars were sold in November 2023. In the same period last year, 15,432 cars were sold in Pakistan, the data mentioned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decline in car sales in Pakistan is because of a range of factors, including car prices. Pakistan's economic crisis and increase in car prices have lowered the purchasing power of the common man. The Pakistani automotive industry faces challenges like declining demand, increased sticker prices due to currency depreciation, high taxes, and expensive auto financing.

Pak Suzuki reported a 72% decline in sales year-on-year, Indus Motor Company Limited posted a 71% decline while Honda Atlas Car sales dwindled by 49% YoY.

With the decline in car sales, several automakers had halted production in their respective plants in Pakistan including Toyota, Suzuki, and Honda last month.

Between July and October 2023, a total of 20,871 cars were sold in Pakistan. The sales of motorcycles and three-wheelers saw a dip too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Around 1.01 lakh two and three wheelers were sold in October in Pakistan as compared to 1.14 lakh units sold in October last year.

Moreover, van, jeep, and LCV sales stood at 1,330 in the same period, PAMA date mentioned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, in India, Maruti Suzuki India reported a 3.39% rise in total sales at 1,64,439 units in November 2023. Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 51% growth in sales at 17,818 units last month. Domestic sales last month were at 16,924 units in the domestic market, while exports stood at 894 units.

Besides, slaes of two-wheeler makers outshone their four-wheeler counterparts in November in India. Retail sales of two-wheelers in India jumped 21% in November, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) showed.

