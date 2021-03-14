Expecting recovery in passenger vehicle sales to sustain in the coming year, automobile dealers across the country have started hiring executives for their showrooms, service centres and stockyards, after a hiatus of almost two years, according to five dealers who spoke to Mint.

According to analysts in the credit rating firms, a rebound in sales will enhance the profitability and credit profile of dealerships significantly in the coming year. With a double-digit decline in sales due to the economic downturn and banks tightening credit norms over the last three years, more than 400 auto dealers had to shut down.

Auto dealerships usually generate a significant portion of the overall employment opportunities that the auto sector creates. The decision by auto dealers is in line with the strategies of automobile companies and their component manufacturers who have increased hiring substantially since September as they ramped up production of vehicles at a rapid pace to meet the gradually recovering retail demand.

According to Vinkesh Gulati, an auto dealer and president, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, almost 25% of staff in dealerships is not yet back but more dealers plan on hiring some part of the retrenched workers back or have initiated the hiring process as sales in passenger vehicles recover.

“Hiring at dealerships of top five passenger vehicles manufacturers has picked up since sales have recovered and forecast also seems quite positive. With retails coming back, companies are also asking dealers to hire more manpower for different aspects of their operations," added Gulati.

Since September, the sales of passenger vehicles have been growing on the back of economic recovery and preference for personal mobility to avoid covid infection. The sales are also likely to increase in double digits next year.

According to a Maruti dealer in Andhra Pradesh, retails over the last three to four months have moved to pre-covid levels and touched levels seen in FY19. Hence, recruitment has started to keep the dealerships prepared.

“Customer walk-ins have increased in the last few months as most of them are now comfortable coming to the showrooms for both vehicle inquiry and delivery. Also, with sales expected to improve, more executives will be needed and hiring has increased, as a result. Going by the forecast, this is likely to continue in the coming months," said the dealer requesting not to be named.

According to a study conducted by ratings agency Crisis Ltd, auto dealers can expect their revenues to grow by 20-22% in FY22 while operating margins are expected to improve by 50-100 basis points (bps). Overall revenue and operating profits of automobile dealers are set to scale back to pre-covid levels, the study of 191 dealers showed.

“We are seeing a turnaround. Passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers dealers are expected to see revenue growth of 20-22% and 15-17%, respectively, in fiscal 2022. Healthy rural demand and increasing preference for personal mobility will drive growth for PVs and 2Ws. Revenue growth for commercial vehicle (CV) dealers is expected at 35-40% in fiscal 2022, supported by improving economic activity, increase in budget allocation for infrastructure, and low base effect," said Gautam Shahi, Director, Crisil Ltd.

