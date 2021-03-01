Passenger vehicle dispatches continue to grow in Feb

Aided by a sustained recovery in demand for compact cars and utility vehicles passenger vehicle manufacturers reported a robust double-digit growth in domestic wholesale dispatches in February as per sales data released by Society of Automobile Manufacturers ( SIAM ) on Monday.

Manufacturers of commercial vehicles also witnessed gradual improvement in dispatches as activity in the manufacturing and infrastructure sector continues to pick up. The union government’s decision to improve spending on infrastructure projects is further expected to boost retails of such vehicles in the coming months.

The growth in wholesale dispatches reflects the improvement in overall economic activity as Gross Domestic Product for the December quarter returned to the positive territory in the December quarter.

Market leader, Maruti Suzuki India, reported a robust 9.9% year-on-year growth in domestic wholesale to 147483 units in February as demand for its hatchbacks continue to rise on the back increased preference for personal mobility to avoid Covid-19 infection.

Sales of the company’s hatchback and compact cars grew by 7.3% year – on - year to 104476 units during the month, while those of utility vehicles rose 18.9% to 26884 units.

Shift in customer preference towards sport utility vehicles, especially in the urban areas, continues to benefit Hyundai Motor India – the second largest – as vehicle dispatches to dealerships increased by 29% to 51600 units. The company’s sport utility vehicles – Venue (a compact SUV) and Creta (a midsize one) have been experiencing robust demand throughout the year despite Covid-19 induced economic slowdown.

According to Tarun Garg, director, sales and marketing, Hyundai Motor India, both domestic and export demand have recorded healthy double digit during the month, reflecting an all-round improvement in buyer sentiment.

“Hyundai Motor India has been consistently striving to drive resurgence in sales, thereby contributing towards economic recovery and bringing the industry closer to pre-Covid level sales. With cumulative sales of 61800 units in February, Hyundai has recorded growth across segments." added Garg

The growth in dispatches across segments comes as a result of low base in the corresponding period when auto makers witnessed contraction in consumer demand as a consequence of the economic slowdown and increase in vehicle prices due to change in emission and safety norms.

Since September, manufacturers like Hyundai and Maruti have been producing cars at optimum capacity over the past few months to meet the high retail demand for their products.

Mumbai based Tata Motors witnessed a whopping 119% increase in wholesale to 22725 units during the month, albeit on a low base, as demand for its compact vehicles like Altroz and Tiago continue to rise. Mahindra and Mahindra also improved its monthly dispatches by 22% to 15391 units on the back of increased demand for its new Thar.

On the back of faster recovery in economic activity, wholesale of commercial vehicles continues to show signs of a pick-up albeit on low base, after a gap of more than two years. Dispatches of commercial vehicles at Tata Motors increased by 22% to 31248 units while the same at Ashok Leyland increased by 20% to 12776 units. Volumes at Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) also reported 24.5% jump in wholesale for the month.

In the two-wheeler segment, Pune based Bajaj Auto witnessed just 1% increased in domestic sales while Chennai based TVS Motor Co reported a 15% jump in volumes. With the resumption of public transport sales of entry level motorcycles have softened over the last three months in the rural and semi urban markets.

