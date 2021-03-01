Passenger vehicle dispatches continue to grow in Feb

On the back of faster recovery in economic activity, wholesale of commercial vehicles continues to show signs of a pick-up albeit on low base, after a gap of more than two years. Dispatches of commercial vehicles at Tata Motors increased by 22% to 31248 units while the same at Ashok Leyland increased by 20% to 12776 units. Volumes at Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) also reported 24.5% jump in wholesale for the month.