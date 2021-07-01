NEW DELHI: Factory dispatches of passenger vehicles surged sequentially in June, as states continued to ease lockdown lockdown curbs, imposed in the wake of the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. With most reopening, automakers raise production to replenish inventory.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest car maker, more than tripled its domestic dispatches to 124,280 units in June from 35,293 units in May. Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported wholesales of 40,496 units in June, up from 25,001 units a month ago.

“With markets opening up and improvement in customer sentiments, Hyundai is committed to deliver innovative and world class quality products and services meeting and exceeding customers aspirations. The newly launched Hyundai Alcazar has been receiving tremendous customer and media response setting some new benchmarks in the industry," said Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing & service, Hyundai Motor India.

Mumbai-based Tata Motors saw passenger vehicle wholesales jump to 24,110 units in the reporting month from just 15,181 in May.

“The PV industry continues to witness uncertainty on account of global semi-conductor shortage and rising commodity prices, while the demand side is on a progressive recovery path. We continue to see strong customer interest in our product offerings, resulting in a strong order book and we aim to fulfil those to the best of our abilities in this supply constrained environment," said Shailesh Chandra, president, passenger vehicles business unit, Tata Motors.

The auto industry came under pressure from the first week of April when Maharashtra began strict lockdown measures. Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others followed suit. Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hyundai and others either stopped production or reduced output significantly.

With a steady drop in infections, especially in north and southern India, most automakers resumed operations from the middle of May.

Vehicle sales are usually compared on a corresponding basis but in March last year, automakers had to close down their factories and showrooms, as the Union government imposed stringent nationwide lockdown. Subsequently, operations remained suspended till first week of May and in some cases till early June.

