Passenger vehicle exports fall by over 57%: Report

Passenger vehicles exports have declined substantially. The exports from India have declined 57.52% in the April-September period. The Covid-19 outbreak has been attributed to the delays and disruptions.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), exports of PVs in the first half of 2020-21 stood at 1,55,156 units as compared with 3,65,247 units in the year-ago period.

Passenger car exports during the period under review stood at 1,00,529 units, down 64.93% from 2,86,618 units in April-September, 2019-20, according to a PTI report.

Utility vehicles shipments also saw a drop of 29.67% at 54,375 units from 77,309 units in the same period of 2019-20. Shipments of vans also experienced a a drop of 80.9% at 252 units from 1,320 units in April-September last year.

"This can be largely attributed to the COVID-19 related disruptions globally, which has led to closure of plants and dealerships, supply chain disruptions, curfews in cities and interruptions in international trade," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon told PTI.

However, with relaxation in lockdown norms globally, exports have improved in the recent past and the monthly shipments in the second half of the current fiscal are expected to be higher than earlier months, he added.

In the second quarter of the period from July to September, exports of PVs have declined substantially . Exports declined by 41.96% to 1,11,555 units as compared with 1,92,193 units in the same period of 2019-20.

Popular brands like Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki, Ford India also witnessed dramatic decline in export. Hyunda India exported 32,041 units, down 68.98 per cent from the same period last fiscal. Maruti Suzuki India exported 31,549 units, down 40.02 per cent from the year-ago period. Ford India shipped 26,089 units to overseas markets during the period under review, down 63.69 per cent from April-September last fiscal. General Motors India exported 16,630 units, down 58.52 per cent from the same period last year. Volkswagen India exported 15,492 units during the period under review, down 59.13 per cent from April-September 2019-20

Kia Motors India, on the other hand, witnessed a sharp surge due to its relative absence in the market in the previous year. The company shipped 16,606 units during the period, a 3,425.69% increase over April-September period of 2019-20.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via