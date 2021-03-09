New Delhi: Driven by gradual improvement in the economy and increased preference for personal mobility, retail sales of passenger vehicles increased 10.6% year-on-year to 2,54,058 units in February, showed data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Tuesday.

The growth in registrations though comes on a low base as most automakers reduced production substantially last year due to falling demand for vehicles, transition to Bharat Stage-VI emission norms and shortage of parts from China.

Showroom sales though decreased marginally on a month-on-month basis from 2,81,666 units sold in January, as automakers struggled to meet the demand due to some constraints in the supply chain networks. It also indicates towards the continued recovery in showroom sales and customer sentiment on a sequential basis due to increased demand in urban markets, especially in metro cities and shift in customer preference for personal transport to avoid getting infected.

Due to softening of demand for entry levels motorcycles in rural areas and resumption of public transport across the country, showroom sales of motorcycles and scooters decreased substantially by 16% to 10,91,288 units. Retails also declined on a sequential basis from 11,63,322 units in January and 14,24,620 units in December. Two-wheeler manufacturers resorted to reduction in production as demand contracted after the festive season.

As a result of the adverse impact of the covid-19 pandemic and revised freight loading norms, retail sales of commercial vehicles also declined by 29.53% to just 59,020 units. Due to gradual recovery in the economy though, sales picked up from 55,835 vehicles sold in January.

According to Vinkesh Gulati, president, FADA, passenger vehicles witnessed double-digit growth on a low base of last year when the industry started transitioning from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms. Due to shortage of semiconductors waiting period on some products were as high as eight months and a survey of FADA shows that 50% dealers lost more than 20% sales due to non-availability of vehicles.

“Two-wheelers continued to see sluggish demand as the new wave of Covid in certain states kept customers away. Enquiry levels also narrowed as many educational institutions were still reluctant to open. Fuel prices are at its historic high and have put a dampener in sentiments. This in turn has pressed brake on sale of entry level category which is price sensitive," he added.

