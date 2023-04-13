Maruti Suzuki has once again emerged as the leader in the sales of passenger vehicle sales in the country. The company topped the list of passenger vehicle sales in March. It sold 83,714 units in March this year, as per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data.

While the numbers declined when compared to 99,639 in March 2022, but the company’s overall sales increased for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Maruti Suzuki India sold 9,32,512 during April-March period for the fiscal year 2021-22. The total sales of passenger vehicles increased to 11,09,550 for the fiscal year ended March 2023.

At second position is Hyundai Motor India that logged 23,429 unit sales in March 2023. The numbers stood at 22,235 during the same month last year. The overall sales increased to 2,65,8658 in the fiscal year 2022-23 from 2,31,070 in 2021-22.

According to the SIAM data, Tata Motors sold 1,81,391 units of passenger vehicles in the 2022-23 fiscal year, an increase from 1,44,221 units in 2021-22 fiscal year. However, it could not provide data about the company's March sales.

Honda Cars India sold 6,689 units of passenger cars in India in March 2023. The sale units were 6,338 in the same month last year. The automaker’s yearly sales also increased from 79,523 in 2021-22 to 86,474 in 2022-23.

March sales of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd in the passenger vehicles category stood at 3,463. The sales increased from 3,107 in March 2022. The company’s overall sales also increased from 23,223 in fiscal year 2021-22 to 40,755 units in 2022-23.

SkodaAuto India and Renault India, on the other hand, sold 1,764 and 1,283 units of passenger cars in March 2023. Simiallry, Volkswagen India registered 1,791 unit sales of passenger vehicles last month.