Passenger vehicle sales in India: These were the top sellers in March1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:17 PM IST
- Maruti Suzuki continues to be the popular choice among Indian consumers while buying a car.
Maruti Suzuki has once again emerged as the leader in the sales of passenger vehicle sales in the country. The company topped the list of passenger vehicle sales in March. It sold 83,714 units in March this year, as per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data.
