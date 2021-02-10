Passenger vehicle sales fall 4.4% in January amid price hikes

The retail sales data for the month stood at variance with the wholesales dispatch data released by automakers. Wholesales of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India’s largest carmaker, decreased by 0.2% (increase of 2.6% including vehicles sold to Toyota), while that of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the second largest, jumped by 23.8% to 52,005 units. Tata Motors reported a 94% jump in dispatches to 26,978 units. The anomaly could be attributed to carmakers increasing wholesales to build inventory at dealerships after seeing a sharp recovery in retail sales during the October to December period, which left dealer stocks depleted.