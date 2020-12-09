Passenger vehicle sales get Diwali boost in Nov

NEW DELHI : Retail sales of passenger vehicles grew 4.2% from the year-earlier in November to 291,001 units, primarily due to festive demand during the key events of Diwali and Dhanteras.

Sales also rebounded from October’s 249,860 units and 157,972 units sold in September, showed data issued by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) on Tuesday.

The growth in November sales was also helped by the low base of the corresponding month of last year, since both Dussehra and Diwali took place in October 2019. Also, most automakers made production cuts last year due to lower demand and the transition to Bharat Stage-VI emission norms.

Retail sales this year are being influenced by factors such as robust demand in rural and semi-urban markets, demand recovery in metro cities from the pandemic-related disruptions and shift in customer preference for personal transport to avoid getting infected.

Passenger vehicle makers have posted growth in festival sales after a gap of two years when factors such as a slowing economy and increase in vehicle prices due to new emission and safety regulations hit consumer sentiment and demand.

The two-wheeler segment, however, could not match the performance of passenger vehicles with retail sales falling in November.

Sales of motorcycles and scooters fell 21.4% from the year earlier in November to 1.41 million units. Retail sales though improved on a sequential basis from October’s 1.04 million units and 1.09 million units sold in September.

Sales were hit as demand for entry-level motorcycles softened in rural and semi-urban markets since September.

During the 42-day festive season, which includes the Navratri and Diwali festivals, spread across October and November, registrations of passenger vehicles grew 13% from the year earlier to 431,597 units, while two-wheelers posted a 6.3% decline to 1.9 million units, according to Fada.

Commercial vehicle sales continued to remain under pressure, falling 31.2% from the year earlier to 50,113 units.

Vinkesh Gulati, president, Fada, said new product launches, especially of compact sport-utility vehicles, continued to show good demand, while the focus on two-wheelers is shifting from 100cc to 125cc and above category due to good harvest, the festivities as well as the ongoing marriage season. “With festive season now over, heavy rains in certain parts of India leading to crop damage and pent-up demand almost negligible, demand revival now solely depends on exciting year end schemes. If the supply chain issues in PV segment is controlled, we may see continued growth in December," Gulati said, asking two-wheeler makers and dealers to keep a check on inventory post festivals as demand may remain subdued.

The retail data released by Fada is in sharp contrast with the wholesale dispatch data released by automobile manufacturers. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a 2.4% drop in wholesales, or industry dispatches, in November, while Hyundai posted 9.4% increase. Two-wheeler dispatches of Hero MotoCorp grew 13.8% during the month.

