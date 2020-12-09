Passenger vehicle sales get Diwali boost in Nov

Vinkesh Gulati, president, Fada, said new product launches, especially of compact sport-utility vehicles, continued to show good demand, while the focus on two-wheelers is shifting from 100cc to 125cc and above category due to good harvest, the festivities as well as the ongoing marriage season. “With festive season now over, heavy rains in certain parts of India leading to crop damage and pent-up demand almost negligible, demand revival now solely depends on exciting year end schemes. If the supply chain issues in PV segment is controlled, we may see continued growth in December," Gulati said, asking two-wheeler makers and dealers to keep a check on inventory post festivals as demand may remain subdued.