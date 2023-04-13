Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Auto News / Passenger vehicle sales grew 26.7% in FY23: Report

Passenger vehicle sales grew 26.7% in FY23: Report

1 min read . 01:07 PM IST PTI
2010 Toyota Prius hybrid cars sit in the sales lot at Elmhurst Toyota in Elmhurst, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2010. Toyota Motor Corp.'s Prius hybrid car is under investigation by the U.S. Transportation Department for reports of defective brakes in its 2010 model, adding to recalls and safety questions facing the worldÕs largest automaker. Photographer: Tim Boyle/Bloomberg

Total vehicle wholesales last month stood at 16,37,048 units, as compared to 15,10,534 units a year ago.

Domestic wholesales of passenger vehicles grew 4.7 per cent in March at 2,92,030 units as compared to the same month last year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Thursday.

In March last year, wholesales of passenger vehicles were at 2,79,525 units.

Two-wheeler sales clocked 12,90,553 units in the domestic market last month, as compared to 11,98,825 units in the year-ago period, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

Total vehicle wholesales last month stood at 16,37,048 units, as compared to 15,10,534 units a year ago, it added.

For the fiscal ended March 31, domestic wholesales of passenger vehicles were at 38,90,114 units, as compared to 30,69,523 units in the previous year.

Two-wheeler wholesales in FY23 were at 1,58,62,087 units, as against 1,35,70,008 units in FY22, SIAM said.

Total vehicles wholesales across categories were higher at 2,12,04,162 units in FY23, as against 1,76,17,606 units in FY22, SIAM said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

