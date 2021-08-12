Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 45% to 2,64,442 units in July against 1,82,779 units in the same month last year, auto industry body SIAM said today.

Commenting on the July 2021 sales data, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said: "Indian Automobile Industry continues to face heavy headwinds in the form of global semi-conductor shortage and steep rise in commodity prices. On one hand, the industry is managing such supply chain challenges while ensuring safety of its people, and on the other hand Industry is also keeping a close eye on the onset of a 3rd wave in India and across the world."

"Amidst such challenging and uncertain business environment, Industry is trying to maximize production and sales. However, sales for the period of April to July 2021 for Passenger Vehicle segment are still lower than the level of 2016-17; for Two-wheeler segment, still lower than the level of 2010-11; and Three-wheeler segment has been pushed back by many years," he said.

According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches from the OEMs to dealerships declined by 2%t to 12,53,937 units in July, compared to 12,81,354 units in the year-ago period.

Motorcycle sales were at 8,37,096 units last month as against 8,88,520 units in July 2020, down 6%.

Scooter sales increased 10% to 3,66,292 units from 3,34,288 units. Similarly, three-wheeler sales surged 41% to 17,888 units last month as against 12,728 units a year ago. The total sales across categories, excluding commercial vehicles, stood at 15,36,269 units compared to 14,76,861 units in July last year. (With Agency Inputs)









