Passenger vehicle sales in India jumps 45% in July

Commenting on the July 2021 sales data, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said: "Indian Automobile Industry continues to face heavy headwinds in the form of global semi-conductor shortage and steep rise in commodity prices. On one hand, the industry is managing such supply chain challenges while ensuring safety of its people, and on the other hand Industry is also keeping a close eye on the onset of a 3rd wave in India and across the world."

