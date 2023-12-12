Passenger vehicle sales reach all-time high in November: SIAM Report
The passenger vehicle category spearheaded the growth, witnessing a substantial increase in sales during November 2023. With 3.34 lakh units sold, it surpassed the previous year's figures, contributing significantly to the overall positive trend in the automotive market.
The Indian passenger vehicle segment achieved its highest-ever sales in November 2023, reaching 3.34 lakh units. This figure reflects a 3.7 percent year-on-year growth compared to November 2022 when sales were at 3.22 lakh units.
