Passenger vehicle sales rise 2% YoY in June, on the back of demand for utility vehicles2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST
In Q1 FY24, domestic passenger vehicle sales in India reached 3,27,487 units, with three-wheelers at 53,019 units and two-wheeler at 13,30,826 units, according to the data released by SIAM
Witnessing a spurt in demand, sales of passenger vehicles rose by 2% YoY to 3,27,487 units in June 2023, as per the automobile production data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers(SIAM) on Wednesday.
