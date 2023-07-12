Witnessing a spurt in demand, sales of passenger vehicles rose by 2% YoY to 3,27,487 units in June 2023, as per the automobile production data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers(SIAM) on Wednesday.

The rise in Passenger Vehicle sales was fuelled by high sales of utility vehicles in the April-June quarter. UV sales rose by 18% YoY to 5,46,603 units in the April-June quarter in FY24. Passenger car sales stood at 4,13,723 units in Q1 FY24 and that of passenger cars stood at 35,648 units.

Category June (Domestic sale) April-June sale (Domestic sale) 2022 2023 2022 2023 Passenger Vehicles 2,75,788 2,80,252 9,10,495 9,95,974 Passenger cars 1,32,342 1,16,375 4,11,507 4,13,723 Utility Vehicles 1,33,076 1,54,520 4,64,556 5,46,603 Vans 10,370 9,357 34,432 35,648

Utility vehicles export grow by 9% YoY in June 2023

Export of Utility Vehicles grew by 9% YoY to 21,162 units in June 2023, against 19,437 units in the same month a year ago. However, the total UV export in the June quarter witnessed a nominal drop of 0.23% YoY to 55,419 units in Q1FY24 against 55,547 in Q1FY23.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd increased its UV production to 91,206 in Q1Fy24 from 81,100 in Q1FY23. Kia Motors witnessed a fall in its production to 80,272 units in Q1FY24 from 84,161 units in Q1FY23. Mahindra & Mahindra witnessed a significant rise in UV production to 98,145 units in April-June quarter against 74,298 in the same period. Toyota Kirloskar Motors witnessed a sharp rise in its UV production to 76,845 units in April-June quarter from 22,225 in the same quarter a year ago.

Domestic passenger vehicle sale rise by 2% YoY in June 2023

A total of 3,27,487 units of domestic passenger vehicles were sold in June FY24, according to the latest automobile production data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers released on Wednesday. Three-wheeler sales were 53,019 units, and two-wheeler sales were 13,30,826 units. In terms of the progress of domestic passenger vehicle wholesale, it witnessed a 2 per cent YoY rise in the month of June to 3,27,487 units.

Passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers in June 2022 stood at 3,20,985 units. The total two-wheeler sales rose by 2 per cent to 13,30,826 units last month, as against 13,08,764 units in the year-ago period, SIAM stated.

“Sales of Passenger Vehicles in Q1 of Apr-June 2023 has been the highest ever with a growth of 9.4%, compared to the previous year. The Passenger Vehicle segment crossed 2 million units in the first half of Calendar year for the first time. Two-Wheelers also posted a growth of 11.2% in this Quarter, compared to last year, but are still lower than 2016-17 levels. Domestic sales of Three-Wheelers in Q1 of 2023-24 grew by 89.4% compared to last year albeit on a low base, but are still lower than the 2018-19 levels. Commercial Vehicles have de-grown by (-)3.3% in this Quarter, compared to Q1 of last financial year," said Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM.