“Sales of Passenger Vehicles in Q1 of Apr-June 2023 has been the highest ever with a growth of 9.4%, compared to the previous year. The Passenger Vehicle segment crossed 2 million units in the first half of Calendar year for the first time. Two-Wheelers also posted a growth of 11.2% in this Quarter, compared to last year, but are still lower than 2016-17 levels. Domestic sales of Three-Wheelers in Q1 of 2023-24 grew by 89.4% compared to last year albeit on a low base, but are still lower than the 2018-19 levels. Commercial Vehicles have de-grown by (-)3.3% in this Quarter, compared to Q1 of last financial year," said Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM.