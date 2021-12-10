Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Passenger vehicle sales slip by 19% in November due to chip shortage: Auto industry body

Total automobile sales across categories drooped to 12,88,759 units last month compared to 18,89,348 units in the year-ago period.
1 min read . 01:30 PM IST Livemint

  • The passenger vehicle dispatched last month stood at 2,15,626 units, down 19% from 2,64,898 units in November 
  • Total two-wheeler sales declined sharply by 34% to 10,50,616 units last month from 16,00,379 units in the year-ago period

Wholesale of passenger vehicle in India has declined by 19% in November due the shortage semiconductor, which continued to impact vehicle production and subsequent deliveries to dealer partners. 

The passenger vehicle dispatched last month stood at 2,15,626 units, down 19% from 2,64,898 units in November 2020. 

Similarly, total two-wheeler sales declined sharply by 34% to 10,50,616 units last month from 16,00,379 units in the year-ago period. 

Total three-wheeler dispatches stood at 22,471 units, down 7 per cent from 24,071 units in November 2020. 

Total automobile sales across categories drooped to 12,88,759 units last month compared to 18,89,348 units in the year-ago period. 

Auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon said, "Industry continues to face headwinds due to global semi-conductor shortage. In the festive season, industry was hoping to make up for the lost ground, but the sales in the month of November 2021, were the lowest in seven years for passenger vehicles, the lowest in 11 years for two-wheelers and the lowest in 19 years for three-wheelers." 

Amidst the rising threat of Omicron, the new Covid variant, industry is pro-actively ensuring employee safety and monitoring any supply chain hiccups, he added.

