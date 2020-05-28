Passenger vehicle sales to decline by 24%-26% in FY 21: Crisil Research

Sales of passenger vehicles can decline in the range of 24% to 26% in FY21 as affordability of customers has fallen drastically due to the coronavirus induced economic slowdown, according to Crisil Research. As economic activity is likely to suffer significantly due to the pandemic, sales of commercial vehicles will also decline in the range of 26% to 28% during the year.

India’s automobile industry is headed for another year of double-digit sales decline this fiscal, given the extended lockdown to contain the coronavirus. Overall sales volume would plunge to multi-year lows, with sales of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles reaching fiscal 2010 levels, Crisil said in a note released on Thursday.

The ratings agency though has mentioned that sales of tractors and motorcycles would recover faster than other segments in the sector due to the exposure to the rural markets where demand recovery is likely to take place faster than the urban markets.

According to Hetal Gandhi, director, Crisil Research, automobile sales are running out of steam as urban income sentiment wilts under the pandemic.

“We assessed 26,000 companies that have a total employee cost of ₹7 lakh crore. It indicates that over 60% of this cost resides in companies that are expected to see a sharp reduction in revenue growth, and where employees are a meaningful cost head. This is expected to lead to higher risk of job losses or pay cuts," added Gandhi.

Apart from the drop in affordability of buyers, increased spread of the covid -19 virus in the metro and tier one cities will also impact demand in the urban market where most of the passenger vehicles are sold.

Revenue and margin decline will impact credit metrics in FY21, while leverage though will remain adequate as players have been prudent with capex and managing debt in recent years. Gradual recovery in cash flows and metrics are expected from FY22 with anticipated revival in demand across segments, note further mentioned.

“A sharp contraction in sales would lead to a decline in average utilisation at the industry level from 58% to below 50% this fiscal. In the PV segment, utilization would roll down from 58% to 44%, in two-wheelers from 65% to 50%, in tractors from 59% to 51%, and in commercial vehicles from 51% to 39%," said Pushan Sharma, associate director, Crisil Research.

