Passenger vehicles, 2-wheeler dealers likely to see higher revenue next fiscal

Over the past 12 months, the cost of ownership of passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers (2Ws) has risen 8-10 per cent following a 15-17 per cent surge in fuel prices, price hikes by OEMs to BS-VI costs and costlier raw material, CRSIL said, adding while that affected sales, the nationwide lockdown also slammed the brakes on ancillary revenue.

