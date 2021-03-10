NEW DELHI : Retail sales of passenger vehicles grew 10.6% from a year earlier in February, underscoring a gradual bounceback in the economy and continued preference for personal transport during the pandemic.

A total of 254,058 vehicles were retailed last month, compared to 229,734 units a year earlier, showed data issued by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) on Tuesday. The higher retail sales though come on a low base as most automakers reduced production substantially last year due to poor demand, transition to Bharat Stage-VI emission norms and a shortage of parts from China.

February showroom sales, though, fell marginally from 281,666 vehicles sold in January as automakers struggled to meet demand due to supply constraints.

The sales are in line with factory dispatch data released by automakers earlier this month for February. Wholesales of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top carmaker, grew 9.9% to 147,483 units, while second-ranked Hyundai Motor India Ltd posted a 29% jump to 51,600 units. Most carmakers increased wholesales to build dealer inventory following a sharp recovery in sales in the last three to four months. A shortage of semiconductor parts has hampered their operations, resulting in an extended waiting list on some products.

Vinkesh Gulati, president of Fada, said passenger vehicle sales growth exceeded 10% on a low base of last year when the industry started transitioning from BS-4 to BS-6 emission norms. “Due to a shortage of semiconductors, the waiting period on some products is as high as eight months and a survey by Fada shows that 50% dealers lost more than 20% sales due to non-availability of vehicles," Gulati said.

Meanwhile, showroom sales of motorcycles and scooters dropped 16% to 1.09 million units due to softening demand for entry-level motorcycles in the rural and semi-urban areas and resumption of public transport across the country. Retails also declined from 1.16 million units sold in January and December’s 1.42 million units.

“Two-wheelers continued to see sluggish demand as the new wave of covid in certain states kept customers away. Enquiry levels also narrowed as many educational institutions were still reluctant to open. Fuel prices are at their historical high and have put a dampener in sentiments. This in turn has pressed brake on sale of entry-level category which is price sensitive," Gulati said.

In the commercial vehicle segment, retail sales fell 29.5% from a year earlier in February to 59,020 units. The figure is, however, higher than January’s 55,835 vehicles, indicating a gradual recovery in the economy.

