Passenger vehicles sales rise 10.5% in Feb on low base

The sales are in line with factory dispatch data released by automakers earlier this month for February. Wholesales of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top carmaker, grew 9.9% to 147,483 units, while second-ranked Hyundai Motor India Ltd posted a 29% jump to 51,600 units. Most carmakers increased wholesales to build dealer inventory following a sharp recovery in sales in the last three to four months. A shortage of semiconductor parts has hampered their operations, resulting in an extended waiting list on some products.

