As India’s leading multimodal mobility platform, we are thrilled to witness the momentum around building sustainable mobility and electric vehicles . In our eight years in India, we continue to build mobility options that keep India moving, whether on e-rickshaws, bikes, autos, cars, and more recently shuttle bus services.

While we’ve taken some important steps in recent years, from expanding micro-mobility options to offering public transit information in the Uber app, we know we’ve got a long way to go.

As we work with all stakeholders including governments, we must plan policies that allow for continuing innovation in mobility in an ambitious yet pragmatic way. This is especially true as it relates to the country’s shift to electric vehicles.

The Delhi government has recently notified a draft "aggregator policy" under which ride aggregators and delivery services must adopt electric vehicles when procuring new fleets.

Given the human, economic, and social costs of air pollution, we understand the urgency to promote the electrification of vehicles. However, it is important to see things from the perspective of the entire mobility ecosystem. We are unlikely to make progress if we put all the compliance burden on the smallest contributor in the value chain.

Working on climate change goals is a team sport. The EV mandate announced in Delhi only applies to aggregators. Vehicle registration data in Delhi over the last five years reveals that less than 5% of new vehicles are registered commercially.

It’s also of note that currently, all four-wheelers on aggregator platforms in Delhi run on CNG, which is an ‘emission-friendly option.’ Applying an EV mandate on aggregators will restrict these platforms from onboarding new vehicles to meet the growing mobility needs of cities. And they will do little toward sustainability goals as aggregators represent only a small fraction of the total vehicles on the road.

Electric vehicle development in India has a long way to go. Currently, EV vehicles are too expensive for drivers to own and run on ridesharing platforms. In our estimate, the compliance implications would lead to a 30% drop in earnings for car drivers, impacting reliability and leading to a contraction of the ridesharing industry. This runs contrary to the efforts of reducing more vehicles on the roads.

Our experience around the world suggests that the shift to electric mobility revolves around the preparedness of the ecosystem. This includes well-developed, accessible charging infrastructure and a corresponding demand for EVs in the market. Any mandates on electrification can only be successful through a fair sharing of responsibility among various stakeholders across the EV value chain, including vehicle manufacturers.

More carrot, less stick is perhaps the right policy response as we soften the ground for EV transition. The chairman of the country’s largest carmaker has also recently expressed why they foresee an EV launch from their stable only after 2025.

The limited number of safe and affordable options, especially in the two and four-wheeler electric vehicle space, lack of adequate charging infrastructure, and range or capacity limitations related to these vehicles make these EV targets onerous for the fledgling industry.

On the other hand, the ground is now ripe for 3-wheeler EV adoption because of the availability of suitable products that are attuned to market economics as it offers a comparable price switch from CNG.

Rideshare companies have a role to play in reducing dependence on private car ownership. Saddling these companies with burdensome obligations will hurt the growth of this segment and leave fewer mobility options for people to choose from.

The ridesharing industry has unlocked economic opportunities through its low barrier platform for hundreds of thousands of people in India - easing their entry into the productive workforce. EV mandates in their current form could hurt the livelihood of many of those who depend on these platforms to earn a living.

As the largest mobility platform in the world, we remain committed to more aggressively tackling sustainability challenges. We have a bold 2040 target to ensure 100% of our rides globally are on zero-emission vehicles or through micro-mobility and public transit.

Hitting that goal in India won’t be easy, but we are determined to get there in partnership with the many brilliant Indian startups already working in the EV space and the government. We remain committed to working on solutions that propel our joint electrification goals.

by Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia.

