There is a global rise in the adoption of EVs to address growing carbon dioxide emissions and air pollution in cities, and India is no exception.

While Indian automobile manufacturers have also begun to roll out high-tech EVs, but the lack of charging infrastructure has become one of the major challenges for the industry.

The Centre is planning to boost public charging for EVs at petrol pumps, highways, etc, but the two Indian businessmen have suggested the Centre amend its policy encouraging electric vehicle charging points in private spheres.

Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma requested the Centre, including Niti Aayog to amend policy encouraging EV charging points in residential and office works spaces.

" I wish we all embrace that EV is not a luxury, it is an obligation for us to have a livable planet. Breathable city air. While Govt is at it, here is a request for @PMOIndia & @NITIAayog to amend policy encouraging EV charging points in residential & office works spaces," Sharma added.

Ola Cabs founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that every 2-wheeler and 4-wheeler spend 20 hours of their daily life parked at home or office.

Aggarwal said that the easiest solution to charging infrastructure could be low-cost slow charging outlets in parking, be in independent homes, RWAs/apartments, etc.

“Every 2W, 4W spends 20 hours of its daily life parked somewhere, at home or office! Easiest solution to charging infra is low cost slow charging outlets in parking, be in independent homes, RWAs/apartments etc," the Ola Cabs CEO said in a tweet.

Such charging infrastructure would be, "Much cheaper than lots of large-scale public fast charging," he added.

The comments from bosses of the country's two of the leading firms have come after a report in a daily said that a Bengaluru-based EV scooter owner charged his vehicle on the 5th floor as the Residents' Welfare Association (RWAs) did not allow installation of an EV charging point in the parking bay.

“My apartment community in the so-called EV capital of India (Bengaluru) would not let me install an EV charging point after trying to educate them and fighting an uphill battle for four months. So I decided to load up my scooter in the elevator and bring it up to my unit on the fifth floor to charge it in the kitchen as a sign of protest and to create awareness of this ground reality," Vish Ganti wrote on LinkedIn

As per EV industry body - Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles - there are 1,800 charging stations in India as of March 2021 for approximately 16,200 electric cars, including the fleet segment.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Aggarwal's much-hyped electric scooters-- S1 and S1 Pro will be available for purchase from today.

Ola S1 has been priced at ₹99,999, whereas the S1 Pro will cost ₹1,29,999.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.