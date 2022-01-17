Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has today announced that it has issued over 4.5 lakh FASTags in the month of December 2021. It has registered a month-on-month growth of 11.33% in FASTag sales. PPBL FASTag has seen immense popularity in India, as it offers seamless onboarding with minimum documentation, instant activation and unmatched customer care support. PPBL FASTag has become a significant contributor for onboarding new users, which is also driving revenue for the bank, the company said.

So far, PPBL has issued more than 1.24 crore FASTags, which is almost 28.23% of the total FASTags issued by 32 banks in the country.

It is also one of the largest acquirers of Toll Plazas for the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program offering an interoperable nationwide toll payment solution. The bank has enabled over 200 toll plazas across the National & State highways to collect toll charges digitally.

PPBL FASTag is the country's most preferred toll payment method as it allows users to directly pay from the Paytm Wallet. Users do not need to create any separate account or download a wallet to recharge their FASTags.

The issuance process is quick, easy and convenient, and doesn't require multiple documents or separate login credentials. PPBL FASTags are activated instantly from the moment users receive them. Additionally, all FASTag transactions can be monitored on the Paytm app.

The Bank has also brought on board more innovative use cases for FASTag, by introducing collection of parking payments. It recently partnered with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to digitize its parking lot and enable parking payment collection with FASTags.

Satish Gupta, MD & CEO, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said, “We are excited to play a leading role in the Government of India’s mission to digitize toll collection across all national highways and major state highways in the country. Users prefer Paytm FASTag, as it’s linked to the Paytm Wallet and does not require them to create any separate account. We hope to continue to leverage our technology and banking expertise to offer seamless & convenient toll payments experience."

