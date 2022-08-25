Peloton’s brand is past its prime

Even that might be futile. Peloton said Thursday the U.S. market for connected fitness is down an estimated 51% this year. But it isn’t as though all at-home fitness equipment providers are feeling the burn. Select newer competitors like strength-based Tonal are suddenly taking off. Launched in 2018, Tonal already has around 12% market share in terms of mobile and web traffic for connected at-home fitness, Similarweb shows. Apptopia data show Tonal grew its monthly active users by over 200% year over year in July. Including accessories, delivery, set up and the monthly membership, Tonal runs close to $5,000—raising the question of whether Peloton’s problem is no longer about accessibility but about brand.