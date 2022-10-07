Personal data of 296,000 customers using T-Connect service leaked: Toyota

Personal data of 296,000 customers using T-Connect service leaked: Toyota1 min read . 01:51 PM IST
Toyota says information on about 296,000 users of its T-Connect service leaked.
Toyota Motor Corp has revealed on Friday, it had found that the information of about 296,000 customers using its T-Connect service might have been leaked.
According to Toyota, a total of 296,019 email addresses and customer numbers of those using T-Connect, a telematics service that connects vehicles via a network, were potentially leaked.
There was no possibility that users' sensitive personal information, such as names, phone numbers or credit card information, were leaked, Toyota said in a statement.
(With inputs from Reuters)
