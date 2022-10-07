Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Personal data of 296,000 customers using T-Connect service leaked: Toyota

Personal data of 296,000 customers using T-Connect service leaked: Toyota

A total of 296,019 email addresses and customer numbers of those using T-Connect leaked.
1 min read . 01:51 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Reuters )

Toyota says information on about 296,000 users of its T-Connect service leaked.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Toyota Motor Corp has revealed on Friday, it had found that the information of about 296,000 customers using its T-Connect service might have been leaked.

Toyota Motor Corp has revealed on Friday, it had found that the information of about 296,000 customers using its T-Connect service might have been leaked.

According to Toyota, a total of 296,019 email addresses and customer numbers of those using T-Connect, a telematics service that connects vehicles via a network, were potentially leaked.

According to Toyota, a total of 296,019 email addresses and customer numbers of those using T-Connect, a telematics service that connects vehicles via a network, were potentially leaked.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

There was no possibility that users' sensitive personal information, such as names, phone numbers or credit card information, were leaked, Toyota said in a statement.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.