Petrol, diesel prices: Petrol at 101.4 in Chennai; how much in other metros

The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Monday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cities Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 95.41 ₹ 86.67 Mumbai ₹ 109.98 ₹ 94.14 Kolkata ₹ 104.67 ₹ 89.79 Chennai ₹ 101.4 ₹ 91.43

Oil declined following a volatile week of trading after Ukraine’s president said talks with Moscow show signs of becoming more substantive, prompting cautious optimism that steps are being made toward deescalation.

Futures in New York slid 3% to trade near $106 a barrel after rising on Friday. The invasion of Ukraine has roiled commodity markets from crude to metals and grains, leading to buyers shunning Russia's oil as they navigate sanctions, although some are considering workarounds. Senior American and Chinese officials meet Monday as the U.S. seeks to enlist China to help end the war.

*With inputs from Bloomberg