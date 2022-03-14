Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices: Petrol at 101.4 in Chennai; how much in other metros

Petrol, diesel prices: Petrol at 101.4 in Chennai; how much in other metros

Petrol, diesel rates today: In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively
1 min read . 08:27 AM IST Livemint

  Petrol, diesel rates today: In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively

The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Monday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is 86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Delhi 95.41 86.67
Mumbai 109.98 94.14
Kolkata 104.67 89.79
Chennai 101.4 91.43
Oil declined following a volatile week of trading after Ukraine’s president said talks with Moscow show signs of becoming more substantive, prompting cautious optimism that steps are being made toward deescalation.

Futures in New York slid 3% to trade near $106 a barrel after rising on Friday. The invasion of Ukraine has roiled commodity markets from crude to metals and grains, leading to buyers shunning Russia’s oil as they navigate sanctions, although some are considering workarounds. Senior American and Chinese officials meet Monday as the U.S. seeks to enlist China to help end the war.

*With inputs from Bloomberg

