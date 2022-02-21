Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 21 February

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Oil marketing companies(OMCs) have kept the rate of petrol prices unchanged on Monday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for more than three months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Meanwhile in the international market, oil prices calmed down after fluctuating initially on Monday, as investors eyed contrasting scenarios of tighter Russian energy supplies due to the Ukraine crisis and more crude coming to the market on a possible nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose more than $1 a barrel at the start of Asian trade and subsequently swung to nearly $1 loss on news of a possible summit between the United States and Russia.

Brent crude futures were at $93.39 a barrel at 0445 GMT, down 15 cents or 0.2%, after earlier touching $95, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had climbed 7 cents to $91.14 a barrel, off an earlier high of $92.93. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Oil markets have been jittery over the past month on worries a Russian invasion of its neighbour could disrupt crude supplies, but price gains have been limited by the possibility of more than 1 million barrels a day of Iranian crude returning to the market.

*With inputs from agencies