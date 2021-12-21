The Indian subsidiary of Italian premium scooter maker Piaggio has said its new Aprilia scooter range will be available at its over 100 Motoplex multi-brand retail stores across southern states.

The southern region accounts for almost 45 per cent in Piaggio India's overall two-wheelers sales in the country, according to the company.

Piaggio India, which also manufactures and sells its iconic Vespa brand of scooter in the domestic market, had launched last month the updated versions of its Aprilia range with a completely new design and features.

The all-new Aprilia SR 160 is priced at ₹1.18 lakh while the Aprilia SR 125 carries a price tag of ₹1.08 lakh, it said in the release on Tuesday, adding that all prices are ex-showroom Bengaluru.

The scooter can be booked at an initial payment of ₹5,000 through company's e-commerce website.

The new SR 160 is powered by a 160-cc BS-VI 3V tech EFI engine, with an option of 125-cc as well.

"We have seen a robust demand for our products from the southern part of India. As a geography, this has been strategically significant market for the growth and success of our two-wheeler business as it contributes over 45 per cent of our overall two-wheeler sales in India," said Sudhanshu Agarwal, head of the two-wheeler business at Piaggio India.

The revised SR160 will also be available in over 100 Motoplex multi-brand retail stores here (in southern markets), he said, adding, The new Aprilia SR 160 is Piaggio India's latest and the most lucrative offering that comes with style, updated technology and steady performance.

“It has been our constant endeavour to provide our esteemed customers with best-in-class products and smooth ride experience. Keeping the same in mind we launched the all-new Aprilia SR 160," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India.

He said the SR range of scooter has been a benchmark scooter and first to offer the features like ABS (antilock braking system), 3V-tech160-cc engine.

