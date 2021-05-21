Piaggio extends service, warranty for Vespa, Aprilia scooters

Mumbai: Following other automobile manufacturers, Italian premium scooter maker Piaggio has also announced that it will extend the service and warranty period for both its scooter brands, Vespa and Aprilia.

The company has extended both warranty and service till July 31 as many states, cities and towns are either under lockdown or are complying with strict restrictions due to the raging second wave of Covid-19.

Since travelling at the time of the second wave will be problematic for most customers of the brand, they would be unable to avail the benefits of warranty or get their vehicles serviced, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) said in a statement.

Piaggio has announced that it will provide its customers with an extension of warranty and free service period for a span of one-month or maximum up to July 31, the company said. This benefit will be availed by the customers whose warranty and free service expires within the lockdown period. The services will be extended for a month post the lockdown, it added.

“Warranty and services expiring during the lockdown, will be extended by one month post lockdown or maximum till July 31," PVPL said.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio India said, “The nation is going through tough times with the second wave of COVID-19 hitting all of us. To support our customers in these tough times, we would be extending both warranty and free service period by one month or up maximum till July 31."

