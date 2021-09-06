Four significant players in the global two-wheeler sector - Italian scooter maker Piaggio, Japanese majors Honda and Yamaha, and Austrian motorcycle company KTM - have come together to promote the use of swappable batteries in electronic motorcycles and scooters.

Piaggio Group said in a statement on Monday that it has officially signed an agreement with Honda Motor, KTM AG and Yamaha Motor for the creation of the Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC).

"... the founding members of the Consortium believe that the availability of a commonly developed swappable battery systems is key to the development of low-voltage electromobility," Piaggio said.

The fillip to swappable batteries is meant to encourage widespread use of light electric vehicles, such as mopeds, scooters, motorcycles, tricycles and quadricycles in the transport sector. It will also ensure more sustainable life-cycle management of batteries in the context of international climate policies.

Piaggio said that the underlying aim of the Consortium is to find solutions to the concerns customers may have regarding the future of electromobility, such as the range, the charging time and infrastructure, and costs.

It will develop common technical specifications of the swappable battery systems and confirm common usage of such battery systems. The group will also make and promote its common specifications a standard within European and international standardisation bodies, Piaggio said.

The group also welcomed all interested stakeholders to "join the cooperation to enrich the Consortium’s expertise in order to ensure a large diffusion of standard swappable batteries in the future".

"Urban mobility is going through a delicate moment of transition towards electrification. Thanks to our Consortium, representing four major global players, motorbikes will continue to play a key role in the urban context. Swappable batteries give the right answer to speed up the recharging time of vehicles offering an additional valuable choice for users," said Michele Colaninno, Chief of strategy and product of Piaggio Group.

"Honda believes that the widespread adoption of electric motorcycles can play an important part in realising a more sustainable society. For that purpose, we need to solve several challenges such as extending the range, shortening the charging time and lowering the vehicle and infrastructure costs to enhance convenience for customers," Yoshishige Nomura, Chief Officer, Motorcycle Operations at Honda Motor.





