The year-end brings good news for scooter enthusiasts as Piaggio India has rolled out special discounts on its Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters. These offers, valid from 3rd to 25th December 2024, are applicable across the entire portfolio and promise benefits worth up to ₹13,000, reported HT Auto. Customers can avail of these discounts at authorised Piaggio dealerships nationwide.

While the specific details of the benefits have not been disclosed, potential buyers can anticipate perks such as cash discounts, exchange bonuses, complimentary accessories, and insurance offers.

Additionally, there are financial schemes from banks and institutions that customers might leverage during this period. The final discounts and offers, however, may vary depending on the model and variant, making it advisable to confirm details with local dealerships.

Vespa Scooters As per the publication, the Vespa lineup includes models like the Vespa Classic ZX, VXL, SXL and SXL Sports, Vespa Dual, and Racing Sixties, available in 125 cc and 150 cc configurations. The 125 cc scooters are powered by a 124.45 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine delivering 9.6 bhp and 10.11 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT automatic transmission. The 150 cc versions feature a slightly larger 149.5 cc engine, producing 10.6 bhp and 11.26 Nm of torque.

Both variants boast retro styling, a full-metal body, combi-braking systems, and single shock absorbers at the front and rear, while the 150 cc models also come equipped with single-channel ABS. Vespa scooters are priced between ₹1.15 lakh and ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).