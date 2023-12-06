Piaggio India set to launch Aprilia RS 457 at India Bike Week 2023: Check details
Piaggio India announces debut of Aprilia RS 457 at IBW 2023 on December 8th. Priced below ₹4 lakh, it competes with KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, and Yamaha R3. Produced in Baramati plant, it features a 457 cc parallel-twin engine and twin-spar aluminum frame.
Piaggio India has officially announced the debut of the Aprilia RS 457 at IBW 2023 on December 8th, reported HT Auto. The motorcycle has been previously unveiled twice in India. The anticipated price for the RS 457 is below ₹4 lakh, positioning it as a competitor to the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, and the forthcoming Yamaha R3.