Piaggio India has officially announced the debut of the Aprilia RS 457 at IBW 2023 on December 8th, reported HT Auto. The motorcycle has been previously unveiled twice in India. The anticipated price for the RS 457 is below ₹4 lakh, positioning it as a competitor to the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, and the forthcoming Yamaha R3.

As per the report from the publication, the RS 457 marks the inaugural motorcycle production at Piaggio's Baramati plant. Although designed and developed in Italy, it is essential to recognize that, despite its Indian manufacturing, the RS 457 falls into the premium motorcycle category.

Consequently, its pricing will not be as budget-friendly as KTM's RC 390. Aprilia has already introduced the RS 457 in several international markets. In India, exclusive distribution through the upscale Motoplex dealerships is planned.

The Aprilia RS 457 is propelled by a 457 cc liquid-cooled DOHC parallel-twin engine, generating 47 bhp and paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It features a twin-spar aluminum frame, equipped with USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, and runs on 17-inch alloy wheels. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends, complemented by a dual-channel anti-lock braking system.

Drawing significant inspiration from its larger counterpart, the RS 457 showcases a design heavily influenced by the RS 660. The sharp LED daytime running lamps and an assertively designed full fairing contribute to its distinctive appearance. Embracing its sport bike identity, the RS 457 features clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs, creating an aggressive riding triangle.

Regarding features, the Aprilia RS 457 is equipped with a 5-inch colored TFT screen serving as the instrument cluster, displaying essential information for the rider. It incorporates ride-by-wire technology, offering three levels of traction control, and provides three distinct riding modes.

