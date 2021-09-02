Piaggio launches a new range of superbikes in India with a starting price of ₹13.09 lakh. The new range includes Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660, Aprilia RSV4, Tuono V4 as well as the iconic Moto Guzzi V85TT.

According to the company, the bikes will be available for customers across all its Motoplex dealerships pan-India.

"The newly-launched superbikes have attracted a massive following in India and all over the world. Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian consumer, we aim to offer them new riding experience," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India.

The Aprilia RS 660 is priced at ₹13.39 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) and the Tuono 660 is priced at ₹13.09 lakh. The 1078-cc RSV4 comes with a price tag of ₹23.69 lakh.

The 1077-cc Tuono V4 is priced at ₹20.66 lakh and the 850-cc MotoGuzzi V85TT at ₹15.40 lakh.

Sudhanshu Agrawal, Head for two-wheelers business at Piaggio India, said, "Motorbikes is a flagship representation of Aprilia and we are proud to facilitate Aprilia fans in India to experience new technologies from brand Aprilia. Our network of Motoplexes are always geared up to fulfill the requirements of Aprilia fans who are looking forward to the new experience."

With inputs from PTI

