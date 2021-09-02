OPEN APP
Piaggio launches a new range of superbikes in India with a starting price of 13.09 lakh. The new range includes Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660, Aprilia RSV4, Tuono V4 as well as the iconic Moto Guzzi V85TT.

According to the company, the bikes will be available for customers across all its Motoplex dealerships pan-India.

"The newly-launched superbikes have attracted a massive following in India and all over the world. Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian consumer, we aim to offer them new riding experience," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India.

The Aprilia RS 660 is priced at 13.39 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) and the Tuono 660 is priced at 13.09 lakh. The 1078-cc RSV4 comes with a price tag of 23.69 lakh.

The 1077-cc Tuono V4 is priced at 20.66 lakh and the 850-cc MotoGuzzi V85TT at 15.40 lakh. 

Sudhanshu Agrawal, Head for two-wheelers business at Piaggio India, said, "Motorbikes is a flagship representation of Aprilia and we are proud to facilitate Aprilia fans in India to experience new technologies from brand Aprilia. Our network of Motoplexes are always geared up to fulfill the requirements of Aprilia fans who are looking forward to the new experience."  

With inputs from PTI

