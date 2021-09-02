Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Piaggio launches new Aprilia superbikes in India. Price, other details

Piaggio launches new Aprilia superbikes in India. Price, other details

Premium
The new Aprilia RS 660
1 min read . 03:51 PM IST Livemint

The new Piaggio bikes will be available for customers across all its Motoplex dealerships pan-India

Piaggio launches a new range of superbikes in India with a starting price of 13.09 lakh. The new range includes Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660, Aprilia RSV4, Tuono V4 as well as the iconic Moto Guzzi V85TT.

Piaggio launches a new range of superbikes in India with a starting price of 13.09 lakh. The new range includes Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660, Aprilia RSV4, Tuono V4 as well as the iconic Moto Guzzi V85TT.

According to the company, the bikes will be available for customers across all its Motoplex dealerships pan-India.

According to the company, the bikes will be available for customers across all its Motoplex dealerships pan-India.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The newly-launched superbikes have attracted a massive following in India and all over the world. Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian consumer, we aim to offer them new riding experience," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India.

The Aprilia RS 660 is priced at 13.39 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) and the Tuono 660 is priced at 13.09 lakh. The 1078-cc RSV4 comes with a price tag of 23.69 lakh.

The 1077-cc Tuono V4 is priced at 20.66 lakh and the 850-cc MotoGuzzi V85TT at 15.40 lakh. 

Sudhanshu Agrawal, Head for two-wheelers business at Piaggio India, said, "Motorbikes is a flagship representation of Aprilia and we are proud to facilitate Aprilia fans in India to experience new technologies from brand Aprilia. Our network of Motoplexes are always geared up to fulfill the requirements of Aprilia fans who are looking forward to the new experience."  

With inputs from PTI

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!