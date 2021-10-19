Piaggio India, Mahindra Electric Mobility and Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions are among companies that have bid for supplying electric three-wheelers (E3W) as part of a 100,000-vehicle tender estimated to cost ₹3,000 crore, two people aware of the development said.

State-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd’s (CESL’s) tender saw bids for seven times the proposed purchase plan from 21 companies, including eight small and medium enterprises and startups, the people said on condition of anonymity. CESL is conducting the technical evaluation of the bids, and the price bids are expected to be opened this week.

“Many of these bids are in collaborations, and firms have formed consortiums," said one of the two people.

CESL managing director and chief executive Mahua Acharya declined to comment.

The company plans to lease around half of these electric vehicles and sell the rest through its digital platform. The request for proposals invited manufacturers to provide quotations for electric three-wheelers for garbage disposal, goods carriers, food and vaccine transport and passenger autos.

“We are looking forward to the finalization of orders under the said tender and are confident to supply them as per CESL requirement, given our strong local supply chain, manufacturing capacity and experience," Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and chief executive officer, Kinetic Green, said in an emailed response.

“Mahindra Electric Mobility has participated in the electric three-wheelers tender in select categories," said a company spokesperson in an emailed response.

Queries emailed to the Piaggio India spokesperson on Sunday night remained unanswered till press time.

“We expect to develop a significant leasing business and are already in touch with third-party investors," CESL’s Acharya said in a 6 August interview.

CESL, a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), aims to have 200,000 two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) and 300,000 three-wheeled EVs across India, with the government allotting the demand aggregation of electric three-wheeler and electric bus component to CESL’s parent firm EESL under the ₹10,000 crore Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (Fame) scheme.

“This tender also includes demand from cities that wish to change their garbage collection fleet from fossil fuel to electric, or add a new fleet that is clean and cheaper to operate. A significant portion of this tender also comprises demand for vehicles that will be used to provide employment and the delivery of vaccines," CESL had said in an earlier statement.

The Fame scheme’s first phase began on 1 April 2015 and was extended till 31 March 2019, and the second phase (Fame-2) that began on 1 April 2019 was to end on 31 March 2022 and has now been extended till March 2024. Money allotted under Fame-2 is to be spent to subsidize 500,000 electric three-wheelers, 1 million electric two-wheelers, 55,000 electric passenger vehicles and 7,090 electric buses.

“We believe aggregation of E3W demand such as the one proposed by CESL will lead to mass deployment of E3W in India. As customers experience the silent and emission-free as well as low-cost operation of electric three-wheelers, it will lead to large scale substitution of the currently used polluting and high-cost diesel three-wheelers in India," said Motwani in her emailed response.

In addition to supplying electric two-wheelers to states such as Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Goa, CESL has also been aggregating demand for leasing out and operating three-wheeled EVs for the garbage collection fleet of municipalities across the country, including for Pune Municipal Corporation.

CESL is also in talks with Swachh Andhra for an additional 15,000 garbage tippers. The company aims to halve the cost of ownership through sops offered under the Fame scheme, state government subsidies, support from EV makers and carbon credits.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.