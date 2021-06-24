New Delhi: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, manufacturers of Vespa scooters, on Thursday said all its dealerships have reopened after remaining shut for most of the last two months due to an explosive surge in covid-19 cases across the country.

The auto industry came under pressure from the first week of April when Maharashtra implemented strict lockdown measures. Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others followed suit. Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hyundai and others either stopped production or reduced output significantly.

Some like Bajaj Auto Ltd, however, continued to operate with limited capacity to meet export orders. With a steady drop in infections, especially in north and south India, most automakers have resumed operations from the middle of May. Sales also took a hit as dealerships across the country had to shut down.

“We have been working together with our dealers in navigating through the second wave of Covid-19. Also keeping in mind, the possible anxiety of our customers during the lockdowns we have announced extension of original equipment warranty and free service that expires during lockdown period, now our dealerships have geared up to address all vehicle sales and service requirements with utmost precaution as per lockdown opening guidelines," said, Diego Graffi, chairman and managing director, Piaggio India.

Automakers across categories have been opening their respective dealerships as cases of covid infections continue to show a steady decline.

“We want to ensure that our customers face no hurdles during the purchase of a new vehicle and are able to avail services seamlessly. Our product and brands would empower people to follow independent lifestyle and can facilitate in their aim of taking due care during these times, regaining their life normalcy," Sudhanshu Agrawal, business head, Two Wheelers, Piaggio India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.