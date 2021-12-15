Small commercial vehicles maker Piaggio total sales from April – November 2021 stood at 15,206 units, based on Vahan data. The growing demand for e-commerce and delivery business has helped cargo segment recover from the pandemic. This recovery has led Piaggio to maintain leadership in the light transportation industry, it said.

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) is owned by the Italian Piaggio Group.

Piaggio has a portfolio that caters to varied customer needs with a complete range of three-wheelers in diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG fuel variants and has also entered the electric vehicle market in multiple deck sizes.

Piaggio has the only petrol three-wheeler cargo, Ape Xtra HT Petrol.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles said, “Piaggio introduced India to the most cost effective, three-wheeler cargo and since then is the leader in the segment. We have maintained the number one spot despite a challenging environment in FY 22 YTD in the total three-wheeler cargo business. Our focus has been on providing best-in-class products and services to our valued customers with a reduced cost of ownership. The detailed market research on understanding the needs and requirements of the Indian customers has made us currently gain a quarter of the market in the Alternate Fuel three-wheeler Cargo segment. We aim to continue with our leadership in the 3-Wheeler cargo segment with new products and other customer offerings in sales & customer care."

