Piaggio sells over 15,206 commercial vehicles during April-November

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles said, “Piaggio introduced India to the most cost effective, three-wheeler cargo and since then is the leader in the segment. We have maintained the number one spot despite a challenging environment in FY 22 YTD in the total three-wheeler cargo business. Our focus has been on providing best-in-class products and services to our valued customers with a reduced cost of ownership. The detailed market research on understanding the needs and requirements of the Indian customers has made us currently gain a quarter of the market in the Alternate Fuel three-wheeler Cargo segment. We aim to continue with our leadership in the 3-Wheeler cargo segment with new products and other customer offerings in sales & customer care."