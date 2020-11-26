Piaggio to soon start manufacturing Aprilia SXR 160 scooter at Baramati plant

MUMBAI : Italian premium scooter maker Piaggio on Thursday said it will 'soon' commence the production of Aprilia SXR 160 scooter at its Baramati manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, ahead of its launch.

Showcased at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida in February this year, the 160-cc BS-VI compliant premium scooter model is designed for the domestic market, and is expected to be launched in the country soon.

"Piaggio India will soon commence the production of Aprilia SXR 160 at its Baramati plant, with the aim to launch the new premium scooter in the Indian market to serve its distinguished customers," the company said in a release.

Designed in Italy for India, the SXR 160 is set to create a new benchmark as a trendsetter with its unique next-generation appeal and technologically advanced features, Piaggio India said.

"We are extremely excited to soon introduce the highly anticipated and a unique, premium proposition for our discerning customers. As promised at the Auto Expo 2020, we are gearing up for the production of Aprilia SXR 160 in India and unfolding a new chapter for the scooter industry," Piaggio India chairman and managing director Diego Graffi said.

The scooter is equipped with a large 210 sq cm multi-functional all-digital cluster that hosts multiple features, the company said, adding that customers can opt for mobile connectivity accessory which connects user's mobile to the scooter and helps them in locating it, raising security alarm when needed, and if necessary, even immobilizing it.

The SXR 160 comes with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) along with ventilated disk brakes and twin pots calliper hydraulic brakes.

"With its highly innovative design, the SXR 160 is set to create a new unmatched experience of premium style, high comfort and best in class performance. To ensure that we bring this experience much closer to everyone, we are expanding our footprint of dealer network in India by welcoming the premium mindset entrepreneurs to our most exciting dealership business model in their town," Graffi added.

Piaggio India currently has over 250 dealerships, and intends to expand to over 400 dealerships across India, the company said in the release.

Aprilia SXR 160 incorporates Aprilia's latest global design language and once it hits the road, it will create a new category in the premium scooter market in India, the company said.

Piaggio, which re-entered Indian market in 2012 with the launch of the iconic Vespa scooter, has a state-of-the-art plant in Baramati, where it manufactures Vespa alongside Aprilia SR range.

Piaggio manufactures its commercial vehicles, including three-wheelers, at a separate facility in Baramati.

