Piyush Arora will be the new Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited. He will take charge from March 1 as he succeeds Gurpratap Boparai . He will be responsible for expanding the Volkswagen Group’s business in India, including the recent INDIA 2.0 project of the brands Volkswagen and Skoda. SAVWIPL oversees the India operations of five Volkswagen Group brands; Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of ŠKODA AUTO, said, “I would like to thank Gurpratap Boparai for his outstanding performance as Managing Director of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited. I wish him all the best for the future. At the same time, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Piyush Arora. I am delighted that we have found a highly experienced professional to lead the India business. His task will be to advance and sustainably expand the Volkswagen Group’s business in India. I am convinced that he will succeed in this endeavour and wish him every success."

The year 2022 will see the rollout of the INDIA 2.0 project with the Skoda Slavia and the Notchback from Volkswagen, including commencing exports of the INDIA 2.0 vehicles across the globe.

He studied mechanical engineering at IIT Kanpur and began his career at the Indian car manufacturer Tata Motors.

He later joined Mercedes-Benz India, where he held several senior positions including the Supervisory Board positions at Mercedes-Benz Indonesia and Mercedes-Benz Vietnam, while overseeing their operations. Most recently, he oversaw the Operations business for Mercedes-Benz India as its Executive Director and Head of Operations.

